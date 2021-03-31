Grayslake police shoot man who pointed replica gun at officers: police

A Grayslake police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who threatened to kill himself and then pointed a gun that was later determined to be a replica.

Officers were called at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday for a man threatening suicide at a home in the 1600 block of Fairport Drive, according to a statement from Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli.

Police found a 28-year-old man from unincorporated Round Lake who was staying at an extended relative’s home on Fairport Drive, Covelli said. The man’s mother, who wasn’t there, had called police.

As two officers came up to speak with the man, he allegedly came outside with a pistol, Covelli said. The man pointed the pistol at the officers, and one of the officers discharged his firearm at the man, striking him, Covelli said.

Officers treated the man until paramedics arrived. He remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police later determined the object pointed at Grayslake officers was a replica semi-automatic pistol with a black and silver finish, Covelli said. There were no markings on the firearm to indicate it was a replica.

The results of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force’s investigation will be turned over to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office, Covelli said.