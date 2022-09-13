Grayslake sailor being laid to rest 80 years after his death

More than 80 years after his death., a sailor from a Chicago suburb is finally being laid to rest.

Herbert "Bert" Jacobson grew up in Grayslake.

He was 21 when he was killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Scientific testing that started in 2015 on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the wreckage led to the identification of Jacobson and more than 350 others.

A special burial service was held Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jacobson's nephew says the burial gives his family closure.