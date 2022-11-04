Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school

article

An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week.

Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening.

The messages specifically said the offender wanted to harm the students during an alleged future school shooting, police say.

Drees was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and interviewed by detectives.

The Assistant Lake County States' Attorney approved two felony disorderly conduct charges.

The offender appeared in bond court this week and will be held in the Lake County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond.

Police say the student and general population of Grayslake were never put in harm's way.

No further information is available at this time.