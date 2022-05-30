GREAT VIDEO: Student at Chicago school challenges staff member in DLow Shuffle

Check out the dance moves at Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School's 8th grade luncheon on Chicago's West Side.

Scholar Marquise Hightower and staff member Charlie Myers challenged each other in the DLow Shuffle.

Myers is the school's culture coordinator and a 2012 alumni of the school, which emphasizes the arts.

"Our school motto is ‘Teaching Minds and Touching Hearts’ and we strive to do that every single day with our scholars and the community we serve," said Catalyst Elizabeth Jamison-Dunn.

She said you can learn more at catalystschools.org.

