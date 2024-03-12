Greater Grand Crossing shooting: 2 men traveling in vehicle killed on Chicago's South Side

Two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The two were traveling north in a blue sedan about 3:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of South State Street when someone in a silver car fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 30, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body. The other man, 22, was shot in the head and neck. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.