Greater Grand Crossing shooting: Person critically wounded in drive-by on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday on Chicago's South Side.
Around 5:49 p.m., police say the male victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of S. South Chicago Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.
The victim was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.