Revamped 'Greatest Show on Earth' returns to Rosemont as part of North American tour

After a six-year hiatus, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus is returning to the Chicago area with a reimagined look.

Ryan Kristafer took FOX 32 inside the big tent with a sneak peek at what's new.

"The Greatest Show on Earth" is back, after Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey have searched the world with live auditions for the most spectacular artists.

With 75 performers from 18 countries, you’ll see high-flying aerial performers, acrobatics, BMX, a triangle high-wire, 4D trapeze, and never before seen acts.

"It’s just a remarkable honor to get to carry forward the tradition, the legacy of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey to a new generation of fans," said Juliette Feld Grossman.

Feld Grossman of Feld Entertainment is heading up the reimagined experience, and you can see through immersive renderings and a one-inch scale model just how dynamic the show will be.

The audience will surround the stage, with live immersive video of fans being integrated throughout the story that makes you part of the Greatest Show on Earth.

"We incorporate a lot of technology, but it's all about connecting the audience, not creating distance," Feld Grossman said.

The Greatest Show on Earth returns to Rosemont for six performances, between November 3-5.

Tickets are now on sale.