Green Line trains resume stopping at 35th Street after protesters march at Chicago Police headquarters

CTA Green Line trains bypassed 35th Street Wednesday during a nearby protest at the Chicago Police Department headquarters.

Green Line trains began bypassing the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station at 6:16 p.m. “at the request of public safety officials,” and resumed normal service about 9 p.m., according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Red Line trains briefly bypassed the Sox-35th station at 7 p.m.

The bypasses happened during a protest at the nearby CPD headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave.

At least four separate protests were formed just hours after a grand jury indicted one former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments, but not in connection to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Other protests were planned at St. Sabina church, Millennium Park and Palmer Square.

The city on Wednesday positioned 300 city vehicles, including snow plows and other large trucks, to deter rioting at commercial corridors and other locations. The city has used a similar strategy during looting in May and August.

