Gresham shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.