Man found stabbed to death during Chicago well-being check

The Brief A man was found fatally stabbed early Tuesday during a well-being check in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood. Detectives are investigating the homicide and are questioning a person of interest.



A man was found stabbed to death during a well-being check Tuesday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers conducted the check around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 78th Street, police said.

Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds throughout the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Two detectives launched a homicide investigation and are currently speaking with a person of interest.