Man found stabbed to death during Chicago well-being check
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death during a well-being check Tuesday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers conducted the check around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 78th Street, police said.
Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds throughout the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area Two detectives launched a homicide investigation and are currently speaking with a person of interest.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.