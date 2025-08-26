Expand / Collapse search

Man found stabbed to death during Chicago well-being check

By Will Hager
Published  August 26, 2025 5:54am CDT
Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man was found fatally stabbed early Tuesday during a well-being check in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood. 
    • Detectives are investigating the homicide and are questioning a person of interest.

CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death during a well-being check Tuesday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers conducted the check around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 78th Street, police said.

Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds throughout the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Two detectives launched a homicide investigation and are currently speaking with a person of interest.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

GreshamNewsCrime and Public Safety