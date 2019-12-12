Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio in response to Trump calling her TIME cover honor ‘ridiculous’

While much of the world was congratulating climate change activist Greta Thunberg for being announced as TIME magazine’s Person of the Year, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock the 16-year-old, saying she has an “anger management problem.”

Trump, who was named TIME’s Person of the Year in 2016 did not mince words when he called Thunberg's Time honor "rediculous" (Credit: White House Flickr/Getty Images)

Trump, who was named TIME’s Person of the Year in 2016 did not mince words when he responded to a tweet by actor Roma Downey, who congratulated Thunberg on the honor.

"So ridiculous," Trump said in a tweet on Thursday morning. "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!“

Thunberg did not directly respond to the president’s tweet, however, she did change her Twitter bio in a timely manner.

"A teenager working on her anger management problem" Thunberg wrote. "Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.“

Many people took to social media to express their concern that the president is "bullying" a 16-year-old girl.

This isn’t the first time the president mocked the 16-year-old climate activist.

In September, after Thunberg’s impassioned speech to the United Nations admonishing the UN Climate Action Summit for their lack of competence in combating climate change, Trump tweeted a response to Thunberg, writing, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!“

This was after a powerful statement by Thunberg, saying, “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us.“

Thunberg had also changed her Twitter bio in response to Trump’s September tweet to, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.“

