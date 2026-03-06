Ground stop issued at O'Hare due to thunderstorms

The Brief Thunderstorms prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop at O’Hare Airport Friday morning. The halt on arrivals and departures is in effect until 9:30 a.m. Flight cancellations have already mounted, with 74 at O’Hare and 20 at Midway in the past 24 hours.



What we know:

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 8 a.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 9:30 a.m.

In the past 24 hours, 74 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport and 20 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.