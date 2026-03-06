Ground stop issued at O'Hare due to thunderstorms
CHICAGO - A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Friday morning due to thunderstorms.
What we know:
Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 8 a.m.
The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 9:30 a.m.
In the past 24 hours, 74 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport and 20 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.
For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Federal Aviation Administration.