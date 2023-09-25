Ground stop lifted at O'Hare Airport after storms

A ground stop for arriving flights was issued briefly at O'Hare Airport Monday morning due to nearby thunderstorms.

The Federal Aviation Administration said around 7 a.m. arriving flights are being delayed due to inclement weather. The ground stop was lifted after roughly an hour.

As of 7 a.m., O'Hare has reported three flight cancelations and average delays of up to 15 minutes.

Check the City of Chicago's website for the latest updates and information about delays and flight cancelations.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.