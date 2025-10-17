Group of 8 attacks, robs passengers on downtown Chicago CTA platform, police say

The Brief Eight suspects are accused of robbing and attacking a group of passengers around 1:49 a.m. Sept. 5 on a CTA platform in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street. Police described the suspects as six Black women ages 18–20, one Black and Hispanic woman about the same age, and one Black man between 20–25 years old. Commuters are urged to stay alert and report information to Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com (case RD#JJ-402569).



Chicago police are searching for eight people accused of robbing and attacking a group of passengers on a CTA platform in downtown Chicago last month.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:49 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects approached a group of passengers, got into a physical altercation and stole their belongings.

Police have not released details about what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

Suspect Descriptions:

Police said the suspects include six Black women between 18 and 20 years old; one Black and Hispanic woman between 18 and 20 years old, described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with long dark hair and wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves; and one Black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a thin mustache, a black balaclava and a dark jacket.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging commuters to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number RD#JJ-402569.