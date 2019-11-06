Group breaks into store in the South Loop, steals ATM, cash, alcohol

A group of people broke into a South Loop store Wednesday and stole an ATM, among other items.

About 2 a.m., three unknown individuals broke the glass front door of a store in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue and took the store’s ATM, two cash drawers and alcohol, Chicago police said.

The group fled northbound on Wabash Avenue in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.