Group burglarizes 3 Lake View businesses in 15 minutes

A group of people burglarized three different businesses Thursday in Lake View on the North Side.

In each incident five to six males used an object to break the front glass door of a business and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 2:10 a.m. to a tobacco store in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 2:20 a.m. to a bar in the 3700 block of North Halsted Street; and

About 2:25 a.m. to a liquor store in the 3400 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.