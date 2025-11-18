Group of gunmen open fire on crowd at Chicago bus stop

The Brief A 54-year-old woman was shot in the chest late Monday when three gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a Chicago Lawn bus stop. She was treated at the scene and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition. No arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate.



A woman was wounded after three gunmen shot at a crowd gathered at a bus stop Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

What we know:

The 54-year-old woman was sitting at a bus stop just before midnight in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street when a red SUV pulled up and three people got out and started shooting, according to police.

The woman was shot once and the chest and treated at the scene before being taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.