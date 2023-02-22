Group in black Audi stealing catalytic converters on Chicago's North Side: police

Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent catalytic converter thefts.

There have been at least six incidents in the past week involving a group of two to four offenders in a black Audi.

Police say the group drives up to the targeted vehicles and removes the catalytic converter. If they are confronted, they threaten the victim with a firearm.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 3300 block of W. Newport Ave. on February 15 at 4:50 p.m.

In the 3700 block of W. Berteau Ave. on February 15 at 5:38 p.m.

In the 3700 block of N. Lawndale Ave. on February 15 at 5:20 p.m.

In the 7000 block of W. School St. on February 18 at 3:30 p.m.

In the 3000 block of N. Sayre Ave. February 18 at 3:54 p.m.

There is no description of the suspects at this time other than the car they may be driving.

Police say do not confront these offenders and be aware of your surroundings.

Contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394 with information about these thefts.