Group of 10 caught on camera breaking into Schaumburg dealership, stealing luxury vehicles

A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into an auto dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, around 2:38 a.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to a burglary call at the dealership located in the 1600 block of South Roselle Road in unincorporated Schaumburg.

Surveillance video shows a group of at least 10 offenders pull up to the dealership in a single car. They then used an object, apparently a brick or stone, to break a window to the dealership to get inside, where they found keys to vehicles parked in the lot.

The suspects then took off in some of the vehicles before police arrived.

The manager of the business told responding officers that the luxury vehicles stolen were a blue 2014 Audi S7, two blue 2017 Audi Q7s, a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli.

Oak Park police later recovered the 2014 Audi S7, which had been abandoned. It was turned over to investigators to be processed.

The investigation is ongoing. Nobody was reported in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.