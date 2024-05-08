Group of men going into Chicago bars, liquor stores and robbing employees and patrons at gunpoint

A group of men went into several Chicago businesses over the weekend and robbed employees and patrons at gunpoint.

In each incident, the offenders entered liquor stores, taverns or bars, displayed handguns and demanded cash and wallets, police said. Patrons in the establishments were also robbed.

In several of the instances, the employees of the establishments were pistol-whipped to gain more cash, police said.

The offenders discharged their weapons in the air in one of the incidents.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5700 block of North Milwaukee on May 3 at about 11:14 p.m.

1300 block of West Erie on May 4 at about 1:47 a.m.

6900 block of West Grand on May 4 at about 9:44 p.m.

1100 block of West 18th Street on May 4 at about 9:07 p.m.

1800 block of West 47th Street on May 4 at about 9:50 p.m.

5500 block of North Milwaukee on May 4 at about 10:57 p.m.

The offenders are described as three to four African-American males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. They were wearing face masks, dark clothing and gloves.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263, Area 5 at (312) 746-7394 or Area 1 at (312) 747-8384.