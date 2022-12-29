Group of men robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Streeterville

Four men were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The group was walking toward their vehicle in a parking garage around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five gunmen walked up and demanded their belongings, police said.

The suspects took thew 2014 Toyota Corolla and the victims' wallets and phones before fleeing the scene, police said.

One of the men was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.