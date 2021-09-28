Group of Naperville firefighters sue over vaccine mandate

A group of firefighters from Naperville are suing the Gov. JB Pritzker over his vaccine mandate.

Six firefighters say there's no legal right to force them to get vaccinated, or make them be tested for refusing.

According to the Daily Herald, the lawsuit was filed in federal court, and also names the city of Naperville and Edwards-Elmhurst Health as defendants.

The plaintiffs are also asking to be compensated for damages and have their attorney fees paid by the defendants.

There will be a hearing held on Thursday to decide on a temporary restraining order they've requested on the mandate.