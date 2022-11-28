Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning.
According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms.
The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions.
The suspects then fled in a vehicle, police said.
The incidents occurred Monday between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the following locations:
- 2500 block of South Pulaski Road
- 3200 block of West Cortez Street
- 3200 block of West 26th Street
- 3900 block of West 26th Street
- 3100 block of West 26th Street
- 2400 block of South Lawndale Avenue
- 2300 block of South Homan Avenue
- 2400 block of South Albany Avenue
- 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue
- 3300 block of West 25th Street
- 900 block of North Trumbull Avenue
- 4400 block of West Fifth Avenue
- 2300 block of South Homan Avenue
The offenders are described as two to four African-American males in their late teens.
They were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered with "surgical-type masks," police said.
The offenders were armed with semiautomatic handguns — which were black and silver, and black.
The teens fled in a red, maroon or black unknown make/model SUV with a broken window, a silver Kia, 2019 Sportage bearing a Connecticut license plate #BG31309, or a red Toyota Rav4 or Chevy midsize.
If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312)-746-8253.