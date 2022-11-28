Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police

Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms.

The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle, police said.

The incidents occurred Monday between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the following locations:

2500 block of South Pulaski Road

3200 block of West Cortez Street

3200 block of West 26th Street

3900 block of West 26th Street

3100 block of West 26th Street

2400 block of South Lawndale Avenue

2300 block of South Homan Avenue

2400 block of South Albany Avenue

2500 block of South Christiana Avenue

3300 block of West 25th Street

900 block of North Trumbull Avenue

4400 block of West Fifth Avenue

2300 block of South Homan Avenue

The offenders are described as two to four African-American males in their late teens.

They were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered with "surgical-type masks," police said.

The offenders were armed with semiautomatic handguns — which were black and silver, and black.

The teens fled in a red, maroon or black unknown make/model SUV with a broken window, a silver Kia, 2019 Sportage bearing a Connecticut license plate #BG31309, or a red Toyota Rav4 or Chevy midsize.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312)-746-8253.