Group of teens committed 13 armed robberies in a matter of 5 hours across Chicago: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Several teens are wanted for committing 13 armed robberies in a matter of five hours across Chicago Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, suspects exited a vehicle and approached victims on foot while displaying firearms.

The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal possessions.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle, police said.

The incidents occurred Monday between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the following locations: 

  • 2500 block of South Pulaski Road 
  • 3200 block of West Cortez Street
  • 3200 block of West 26th Street
  • 3900 block of West 26th Street
  • 3100 block of West 26th Street
  • 2400 block of South Lawndale Avenue
  • 2300 block of South Homan Avenue
  • 2400 block of South Albany Avenue
  • 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue
  • 3300 block of West 25th Street
  • 900 block of North Trumbull Avenue
  • 4400 block of West Fifth Avenue
  • 2300 block of South Homan Avenue

The offenders are described as two to four African-American males in their late teens.

They were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered with "surgical-type masks," police said.

The offenders were armed with semiautomatic handguns — which were black and silver, and black. 

The teens fled in a red, maroon or black unknown make/model SUV with a broken window, a silver Kia, 2019 Sportage bearing a Connecticut license plate #BG31309, or a red Toyota Rav4 or Chevy midsize. 

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312)-746-8253.