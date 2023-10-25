Expand / Collapse search

Group smashes car into high-end store on West Side before stealing merchandise

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Tri-Taylor
FOX 32 Chicago

Suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at high-end store

Chicago police are looking for a group of burglary suspects after they rammed a Jeep through the window of a high-end store in Tri-Taylor before making off with merchandise.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a high-end clothing store on the West Side that was targeted Wednesday morning. 

A group of five to six unknown offenders drove an SUV into Flee Club Chicago located ay 2200 West Taylor Street at 4:30 a.m.

The offenders grabbed clothing and other valuable items from inside the store before fleeing in several waiting vehicles, leaving the SUV on scene.

No injuries or arrests were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.