Group smashes car into high-end store on West Side before stealing merchandise

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a high-end clothing store on the West Side that was targeted Wednesday morning.

A group of five to six unknown offenders drove an SUV into Flee Club Chicago located ay 2200 West Taylor Street at 4:30 a.m.

The offenders grabbed clothing and other valuable items from inside the store before fleeing in several waiting vehicles, leaving the SUV on scene.

No injuries or arrests were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.