Groups, lawmakers call for accountability after deadly LaSalle Veterans' Home outbreak

Veterans groups and state lawmakers are calling for accountability after a COVID-19 outbreak at a LaSalle veterans home.

State Sen. Sue Rezin will join veterans’ organizations Monday to call for the passage of new legislation.

The coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of 36 veterans at the home.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A report released last week shows the home lacked a response plan, leadership failed to communicate and employees were not properly educated and trained on COVID-19 protocols.