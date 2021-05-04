12 families file suit in wake of deadly LaSalle Veterans' Home outbreak

A dozen families are suing after a deadly coronavirus outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home.

The families say the deaths at the home could have been prevented.

This comes after a scathing inspector general report found the home lacked a response plan, and employees were not properly educated and trained on COVID-19 protocols.

The outbreak claimed the lives of 36 veterans.

In Springfield on Tuesday, some republican lawmakers demanded answers.

"This scathing report just reinforces our need for immediate, immediate hearings. We have a responsibility to provide oversight, call witnesses, get to the bottom of exactly what happened that caused the sickness and deaths of veterans living under the care of the Pritzker administration and the state of Illinois"

Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth called for federal help earlier this week in the wake of the outbreak.

They're asking the government to help design infectious disease protocol for Illinois veteran homes to prevent something like this from happening again.