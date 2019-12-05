Grown man tried to lure girl, 11, into vehicle in Chicago: police

Police are warning South Side residents after a man attempted to lure a girl into a vehicle Wednesday in Englewood.

The man was parked in front of a car wash about 7:57 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue when he rolled down his window and waved in the direction of an 11-year-old girl, Chicago police said.

He tried to get the girl to approach his car in order to pick her up and drive off, police said. The girl kept walking and the man tried to follow her, but she ran away.

The man was described as in his 30s or 40s with a short beard and wearing a black jacket, police said.

He was driving an older model gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Cadillac, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.