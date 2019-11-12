Guest sues Schaumburg hotel for negligence after contracting Legionnaire’s disease

A man is suing the AmericInn by Wyndham Hotel in northwest suburban Schaumburg after contracting legionnaires disease at the hotel in August.

The lawsuit alleges that management at the hotel, located at 1300 E. Higgins Rd., were negligent and allowed unsafe conditions to exist in the swimming pool and hot tub, according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 7 in Cook County circuit court.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff came into contact with legionella bacteria after visiting the hotel between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

Legionella bacteria are transmitted through water droplets in the air and can cause serious infections and death.

The lawsuit claims staff failed to properly filter the water or maintain proper levels of chlorine in the hot tub and swimming pool.

The Illinois Department of Public Health traced two cases of Legionnaires disease to the hotel after an inspection in August. No employee illnesses were reported by the hotel at the time.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff suffered injuries and is seeking compensation.

A spokesperson for Wyndham did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.