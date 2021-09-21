Guinness to open second US brewery in Chicago

There is some big news for Chicago’s beer scene.

Guinness has tapped the Windy City to be the site of its second US brewery.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the Irish beer brand plans to open up a brewery and beer hall in the Fulton Market District.

The new facility will open in the long vacant Pennsylvania Rail Terminal building on Morgan Street in the West Loop.

This will be the second Guinness taproom opened in the US in the last four years. The first was opened near Baltimore in 2018.

The new taproom is slated to open in early 2023.

"No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Chicago, so naturally, Guinness already has a special place in our city’s history," Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. said in a statement.

More than 75 jobs will be created from this opening.