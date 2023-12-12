3 facing gun, drug charges in Wonder Lake

Three people were arrested on gun and drug charges Friday in Wonder Lake.

Members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Task Force and SWAT team arrested Alexander Henson, 39, Ericka Mowers, 32, and Allen Austin IV, 32 while serving a search warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive.

Henson was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Two counts of possession of firearm ammunition by a felon

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Mowers was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID.

No further information was provided.