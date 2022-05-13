Gun found in backpack after 3 Hoffman Estates High School students arrested for fighting: police

Three students were arrested and one was found to be in possession of a handgun after a fight Friday morning at a high school in suburban Hoffman Estates.

The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. at Hoffman Estates High School, which is located at 1100 West Higgins Road.

The altercation stemmed from a social media conflict outside of school, according to Principal Mike Alther.

A school resource officer who arrested the students found a 9mm handgun in one of their backpacks, police said. Authorities placed the school on a "soft lockdown" while they determined there was no other threat.

The juvenile with the gun was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct, police said.

The other two students were charged with disorderly conduct.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.