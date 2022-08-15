Gun turn-in event happening this weekend in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

Chicago is planning the next big gun turn-in event in the latest push to take more weapons off the streets.

At a gun turn-in event in June at Saint Sabina, more than 400 weapons were surrendered, including some ghost guns and 13 assault weapons.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced the next gun turn in event will be Saturday at Hope Community Church in Austin.

"We're looking to have a lot of guns turned in to make our communities safer because there is no neighborhood without neighbors working together," said Pastor Steve Epting, Sr. of Hope Community.

"This is a responsible way for every single person to turn in that gun with no questions asked," said Glen Brooks, Director of Community Policing for CPD.

Chicago police say officers have taken more than 7,800 guns off the streets this year, including about 90 this past weekend.