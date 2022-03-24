Gun used in South Loop barbershop killing tied to U.S. soldiers accused of trafficking weapons

A handgun used in the South Loop killing of a friend of well-known rapper G Herbo was among a cache of weapons a trio of U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conspired to sell in Chicago, according to court records.

A .40-caliber Glock was used in the killing of Gregory Jackson III at Studio Nineteen barbershop, 1931 S. State St, on Jan. 28, 2021. The gun’s serial number, listed in a Chicago police report, matches one of the guns the soldiers are accused of selling.

The Chicago Sun-Times previously reported the Fort Campbell soldiers are accused of selling at least two other weapons that wound up in shootings in Chicago.

One of them, a Glock handgun, was used in a March 26, 2021, mass shooting at a party in the 2500 block of West 79th Street that left one man dead and seven wounded, according to federal authorities.

Police suspect the mass shooting and Jackson’s killing were gang-related. Police sources have said Jackson was a member of the No Limit Muskegon Boys gang faction. G Herbo has referenced that faction in his music.

No murder charges have been filed in the mass shooting or Jackson’s death.

But Christopher Mosley was charged with possession of the handgun used in Jackson’s killing. Police said they recovered the gun, which was equipped with a laser sight, on Feb. 2, 2021, on the West Side after Mosley got into a Volvo that officers suspected was linked to Jackson’s killing, according to a report documenting his arrest.

On Wednesday, Mosley’s lawyer filed a motion to throw out evidence of the gun as evidence because he says it was obtained without a valid search or arrest warrant.

The three Fort Campbell soldiers have also been accused of conspiring to sell another gun that was used in an unspecified Chicago shooting on March 11, 2021. There were seven shootings across Chicago that day, according to news reports.

Brandon Miller, who once lived in Chicago, is one of those soldiers. He conspired with Jarius Brunson and DeMarcus Adams to buy more than 90 guns at stores along the Tennessee-Kentucky border where Fort Campbell is located, according to the federal gun trafficking conspiracy case against them in Nashville, Tennessee.

Empty gun cases in a Clarksville, Tennessee, home where Miller lived off the military base matched guns recovered by the Chicago police in killings and shootings, prosecutors said.

In a Feb. 23, 2021, text message with someone with a Chicago telephone number, Miller said, "We gone win this *war* we losing the battle but this a marathon not a race," according to prosecutors. In another text, he pledged that he wouldn’t turn his back on his gang, federal authorities said.

According to testimony from federal agents, Miller would get an order from someone in Chicago for guns. He’d ask his co-defendants to buy the guns and give them to him. Miller would then fill the order, according to the agents.

On May 14, 2021, the judge in the case ordered Miller held without bail, saying, he’d allegedly funneled guns "to a very dangerous place in the United States, where firearm violence and gun violence is so prevalent that law enforcement officers have [ShotSpotter] devices that alert them when guns are fired so that they can show up on the scene when that’s the case."

Miller’s co-defendants were released on bail. They’re all awaiting trial.