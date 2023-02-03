Gun Violence Survivors Week: Highland Park shooting survivor describes moments of horror

To mark National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Sen. Dick Durbin was in Highland Park Friday morning.

There, survivors were honored.

At the event, a survivor of Highland Park's mass shooting shared her story.

Last July, she and her husband took their young daughter, Sonya, to the Fourth of July parade. It was their first time attending.

Then, she describes hearing pops, then pain and couldn't move.

"We looked at each other and we knew that I was shot, and we needed to get Sonya out of there. So with bullets flying over our heads, he looked at me and said, '‘I’ll be back for you,’ and then he ran off with our daughter. Without saying it we both knew in that moment that her safety was our priority. What he didn’t know was that my second priority was that he needed to live, we couldn’t leave Sonya without any parents," said Liz Turnipseed.

The alleged gunman Robert Crimo III is accused of firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothes during the attack and dropped the rifle while running away. Police identified Crimo by that weapon and from images from surveillance cameras. Police arrested Crimo as he drove his mother’s car in North Chicago, eight hours after the attack.

The victims who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.