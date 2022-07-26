Gunfire comes through 2nd floor window, strikes man in Kilbourn Park apartment

A man was struck by a bullet that came through his apartment window Tuesday morning in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a second-floor apartment around 12:08 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Roscoe Street when a bullet came through the window and grazed his leg, police said.

He refused treatment at the scene, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Further information was not immediately available.