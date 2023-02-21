Gunfire from alley strikes man inside Fernwood residence

A man was shot while inside a residence early Tuesday in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 30-year-old was inside a home just before 1 p.m. in the 10100 block of South LaSalle Street when shots were fired in the alley, striking him in the leg, police said.

The man self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.