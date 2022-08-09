Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana

article

A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border.

Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.

There were two bullet holes in the truck. One of the bullets entered the cab of the truck near the driver's legs, striking the cup holder and puncturing a Mountain Dew can, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The truck driver was not injured in the shooting and told state police he was shot at for no apparent reason.

One of the bullets was recovered.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Trooper Landowski at (219) 696-6242. Tips can remain anonymous.