Gunfire erupts during prearranged fight in Waukegan, police say

Waukegan police are investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday where shots were fired during a prearranged fight, wounding two women.

The gathering took place at 1824 14th Street, and was initially planned to be a fight between two women over a relationship with another person, according to police.

Before the altercation could happen, gunfire erupted in the crowd at the empty parking lot, police said. A female juvenile, who was a Waukegan resident, sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and received treatment at Vista East Hospital.

Another female, a 22-year-old Park City resident, suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was treated at Condell Hospital.

Police say shell casings of different calibers were found at the scene, which means multiple individuals had discharged firearms.

As of now, no suspects are in custody.

Waukegan police urge anyone with information to contact them at their tip line: 847-360-9001. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Waukegan Police Department TIP APP by texting 847411.