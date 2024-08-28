Gunfire in South Shore apartment building leaves 2 wounded

A 64-year-old man was wounded early Wednesday morning in a shooting on Chicago's South Side.

The victim was inside a residence in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when a firearm was discharged from an upstairs apartment.

He was struck in the left elbow and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Officers responding to the scene found a second victim, a woman, with a gunshot wound to the right hand. She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

Police said the second victim was combative and uncooperative with officers at the scene.