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Man shot and killed in West Town alley

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 14, 2026 2:59pm CDT
West Town
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man was shot in an alley Saturday morning in West Town.
    • The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street.
    • The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man died after being shot in an alley early Saturday morning in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said the man was in an alley in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street around 12:40 a.m. when someone opened fire.

The man was hit multiple times in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is not yet known, and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

West TownCrime and Public SafetyNews