Man shot and killed in West Town alley

The Brief A man was shot in an alley Saturday morning in West Town. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.



A 34-year-old man died after being shot in an alley early Saturday morning in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said the man was in an alley in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street around 12:40 a.m. when someone opened fire.

The man was hit multiple times in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is not yet known, and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.