Man shot and killed in West Town alley
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man died after being shot in an alley early Saturday morning in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.
What we know:
Police said the man was in an alley in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street around 12:40 a.m. when someone opened fire.
The man was hit multiple times in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man is not yet known, and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.