Gunman arrested after Chicago police officer fires shot during chase

A gunman was arrested after a Chicago police officer shot at him during a chase Thursday night in the Cragin neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue when they saw a male matching the suspect's description and began pursuing him on foot, police said.

A police officer fired a single shot but did not hit the gunman, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and police recovered a handgun off his person and found another gun in the area, officials said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.