Gunman exits minivan, fatally shoots 17-year-old in Gresham

A 17-year-old boy was fatally wounded Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached him, according to Chicago police.

A gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking the boy several times, according to police.

The boy was transported to Christ Hospital Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect got back into the minivan, which fled westbound down an alley, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.