Gunman fatally shoots self after wounding woman in Gurnee

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot by a man who then fatally shot himself in Gurnee after police surrounded a home in the north suburbs.

Officers responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. July 3 in the 6700 block of Derby Drive and found a woman lying on the floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

Officers carried the woman and a young child to an ambulance, police said. She was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The child was unharmed.

A SWAT team surrounded the home after police learned that a man who allegedly shot the woman was still inside, police said. After several hours, police sent in a drone, which found the man with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gurnee police, which are investigating the incident, said the woman and man had a domestic relationship.