Gunman fires at Chicago police on West Side, no reports of injuries

A gunman fired at Chicago police from inside a home in Austin on the West Side Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported but the person was refusing to leave the house in the 5400 block of West Walton Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The shots were fired around 7 a.m., prompting a fire department response that included one ambulance, a battalion chief, a field chief and "probably an engine, in case something starts burning," Langford said.

"It’s a very active scene," he said.

