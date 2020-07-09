Gunman kills man, wounds dog and beats 2 women: police

A 24-year-old man was killed and a dog wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Gary, Indiana.

A suspect fired shots and battered two women about 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Montana Street, according to a statement from Gary police.

Officers showed up to a vacant lot in that block and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said

Terrance Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Turner lived in the same block where he was shot, the coroner’s office said.

No arrest has been made.