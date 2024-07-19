Gunman robs Naperville business and employee, escapes on foot: police
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are searching for an offender who robbed a business and employee at gunpoint early Friday.
At about 5:03 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to a business in the 4900 block of South Route 59 for a report of an armed robbery that occurred roughly 10 minutes earlier.
The offender, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly stole money from the business and a necklace from an employee.
The suspect is described as a male wearing black pants, a black hooded shirt, black gloves and a mask. Police said he fled on foot, but preliminary information suggests he was dropped off at the location in a white sedan.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
If anyone has information on this crime, you are asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 548-2955 or email NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.