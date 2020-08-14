Gunman shoots into South Shore home, killing man sitting in back room: police

A 28-year-old man was killed inside a South Shore home Thursday when a gunman came up to a back window and opened fire.

He was sitting inside a home in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue when someone fired shots through a kitchen window, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli.

Aaron T. Williams was shot in his chest and arm at 11:15 p.m. and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

There were other people in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, Bartoli said.

No arrest has been made.