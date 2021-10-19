Gunman wearing clown mask shoots man in Chatham

A 34-year-old man was shot by a person wearing a clown mask Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man was walking around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of East 83rd Street when a person wearing a clown mask walked up and shot him in the leg, police said.

A friend took the victim to South Shore Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The gunman was also wearing a tan sweater and white latex gloves, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate

