Gunmen fire shots at man walking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.
What we know:
The 29-year-old was walking around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 87th Street when two people got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him, according to police.
The victim was shot in the leg and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The shooters then got back in the car and fled the scene.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.