Gunmen fire shots at man walking on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg Thursday night while walking in the Gresham neighborhood. He took himself to the hospital in good condition as police search for the shooters who fled in a black sedan.



A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

The 29-year-old was walking around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 87th Street when two people got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him, according to police.

The victim was shot in the leg and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The shooters then got back in the car and fled the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.