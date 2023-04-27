Gunmen hold up Logan Square liquor store

A liquor store in Logan Square was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Two gunmen in ski masks entered the store around 10 p.m. and stole money from the cashier and a patron in the 3500 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Volkswagen sedan, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.